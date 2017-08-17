|
APNewsBreak: Officer who shot 13-year-old feared gunfight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Records show the white Ohio police officer who fatally shot a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year feared a gunfight with the teen.
Columbus police Officer Bryan Mason said in a formal statement and interview with detectives that he saw Tyre (ty-REE') King pull a gun from his waistband.
Mason says in the statement obtained by The Associated Press through a records request that he fired when he saw a laser sight on the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.
Mason says he never considered the gun wasn't real.
A grand jury in May declined to indict Mason in the fatal shooting.
The head of the police union representing Columbus officers said Thursday that Mason did everything according to policy.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.