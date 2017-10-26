NEW YORK (AP) -- Comcast's video upswing could be sputtering out.

The cable company added TV customers last year for the first time in a decade. But on Thursday it posted its biggest quarterly cable-customer loss since 2014.

Research firm MoffettNathanson predicts that industrywide cable subscriptions fell 3.4 percent in the third quarter. That would mean that people ditched their TV subscriptions at fastest rate since online streaming started eating into cable's business.

Partly to blame in the July-September quarter were the hurricanes that struck Texas and Florida, damaging poles, wires and other infrastructure and interrupting service for millions.

But Comcast and other cable companies also say competition from online sources of video is taking a toll.

Comcast is still making more money per customer, however.