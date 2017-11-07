Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 12:23 AM EST

Standup comedian says he won't seek 3rd term as Ohio mayor

HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) -- A veteran standup comedian acquitted of all charges after he was accused of abusing his power as mayor of a small Ohio city says he won't seek a third term.

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings made the announcement Monday during an interview with the BBC at the offices of the Times-Gazette.

Hastings later told the paper he's accomplished a lot and left the city in a good place for someone else in the future.

A Highland County jury found Hastings not guilty last year of a charge of election falsification concerning his residency and of a charge stemming from alleged misuse of city trash bins.

Hastings has appeared on Comedy Central and "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno.

