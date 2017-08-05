Eagle Herald











Aug 5, 1:03 AM EDT

Visitors to Lucy comedy festival can see Carlin's notes


JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) -- Nationally known comedians will perform this weekend at the annual Lucille Ball Comedy festival in western New York, where the late comedy legend was born.

Among highlights of this year's festival: A celebration of what would have been her husband Desi Arnaz's 100th birthday, and performances by Jim Gaffigan, Kevin James, Robert Klein and Lisa Lampanelli.

Visitors also can see the late comedian George Carlin's handwritten notes and jokes. They're showcased at the site of the future National Comedy Center, where they will have a permanent home when the museum opens next year. Both the festival and museum are in Ball's hometown of Jamestown.

The festival runs through Sunday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.