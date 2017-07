SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Charlize Theron has a message to audiences: See female-driven movies, and studios will make more.

"I always say to studios, 'Make more female-driven movies,' " Theron said. "They said, 'We would if people go and see them.' So go see those movies!"

Theron gave a wide-ranging talk at Comic-Con on Saturday in promotion of her upcoming film "Atomic Blonde" in which she addressed the Hollywood pay gap, her own pet peeves about female action star clich