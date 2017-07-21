Eagle Herald











Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner says Sansa is 'woke now'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner says her once naive character Sansa Stark is woke now.

Speaking to a 6,500-person crowd Friday during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Turner revealed that Sansa now trusts no one, whether it be a man, woman or family.

Turner was joined on stage by some of her fellow cast mates including Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, John Bradley and Nathalie Emmanuel, and even a past one, in Hodor actor Kristian Nairn, who moderated. Allen also brought out his dog Abby, much to the delight of the audience.

Missing were the show's biggest stars, like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, as well as showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The HBO show kicked off its seven-episode seventh season on Sunday.

