SAN DIEGO (AP) -- From "Black Panther" to Batman, "Stranger Things" to "Blade Runner 2049," and "Ready Player One" to Rep. John Lewis, Comic-Con had something for almost every pop-culture appetite.

As the annual fan convention in San Diego wraps Sunday after four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings, the highlights include "Black Panther," a film that won't be out until 2019. "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis and Danai Guirra, who were on hand to debut a clip from the film.

"Batman" had a big presence, with Ben Affleck confirming his appearance in the forthcoming stand-alone film and a separate tribute to the original "Batman" actor, Adam West.

The popular Netflix show "Stranger Things" took over the San Diego Convention Center's largest exhibition hall to unveil a new trailer for the show's second season, which launches on Halloween.