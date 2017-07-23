Eagle Herald











Jul 23, 7:09 PM EDT

Comic-Con hits: 'Black Panther,' Batman, 'Stranger Things'

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- From "Black Panther" to Batman, "Stranger Things" to "Blade Runner 2049," and "Ready Player One" to Rep. John Lewis, Comic-Con had something for almost every pop-culture appetite.

As the annual fan convention in San Diego wraps Sunday after four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings, the highlights include "Black Panther," a film that won't be out until 2019. "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis and Danai Guirra, who were on hand to debut a clip from the film.

"Batman" had a big presence, with Ben Affleck confirming his appearance in the forthcoming stand-alone film and a separate tribute to the original "Batman" actor, Adam West.

The popular Netflix show "Stranger Things" took over the San Diego Convention Center's largest exhibition hall to unveil a new trailer for the show's second season, which launches on Halloween.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.