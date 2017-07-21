Eagle Herald











Jul 21, 7:23 PM EDT

'Teen Wolf' cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Teen Wolf' cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish

MacLachlan is watching 'Twin Peaks' as it unfolds on air

Sean Spicer unlikely to disappear from television

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner says Sansa is 'woke now'

Q&A: Issa Rae on season 2 of 'Insecure' and its male fans

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The stars of "Teen Wolf" made a special appearance at Comic-Con on Friday for an audience of one.

Nine members of the MTV show's cast sat down for a meet-and-greet with 16-year-old super fan Sydney Lang, who came to Comic-Con with her family, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Soft-spoken Sydney beamed as stars including Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes and Shelley Henning chatted with her about her favorite characters and episodes. They asked her about her life back home in Edmonton, Canada. Henning playfully inquired whether Sydney had any personal connections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and might make an introduction.

The actors spent about 30 minutes hanging out with Sydney before posing for a group photo, during which Posey and Henning surprised the teen with a spontaneous kiss on the cheek.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.