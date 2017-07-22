Eagle Herald











The Hulk speaks in new trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Thor has lost his hammer and the Hulk can speak in a bold new trailer for the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok " shown to Comic-Con audiences Saturday.

The film from director Taika Waititi takes a more irreverent tone than the first two and brings the likes of Jeff Goldbum and Cate Blanchett into the fold.

Star Chris Hemsworth says he had gotten a little bored with Thor and knew they needed to try something different. So they cut his golden locks and strip him of his hammer.

Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as the Hulk in the film, but the one silent green muscle monster has evolved too. The Hulk speaks for the first time, although Ruffalo says he has the vocabulary of a two-year old.

"Thor: Ragnarok" opens Nov. 3, 2017.

