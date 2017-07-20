Eagle Herald











Jul 20, 7:24 PM EDT

Netflix makes Hall H debut with big budget Will Smith pic

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Netflix makes Hall H debut with big budget Will Smith pic

Actor Red West, longtime Elvis confidant, dies

'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Stranger Things' bring VR to Comic-Con

Halle Berry downs a half pint of whiskey at Comic-Con panel

Q&A: Casey Affleck goes under a sheet for 'A Ghost Story'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Netflix has unveiled a new trailer and clip from the gritty fantasy Los Angeles pic "Bright " starring Will Smith. The streaming service showed the footage at Thursday at Comic-Con in its Hall H debut.

"Bright" imagines a world where fairies and orcs live among humans. Director David Ayer, who directed Smith in "Suicide Squad," goes back to his "End of Watch" roots for the film which follows a Los Angeles police officer played by Smith and his new partner who is an orc played by Joel Edgerton.

Smith is the latest A-list movie star to be in a big budget Netflix pic. The film cost $90 million to produce and will make its debut on Netflix on Dec. 22.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.