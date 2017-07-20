Eagle Herald











Jul 20, 3:06 PM EDT

'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Stranger Things' bring VR to Comic-Con

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Comic-Con visitors are getting more than an early look at anticipated movies and shows. They're going inside them with virtual reality.

The studios behind "Blade Runner 2049" and "Stranger Things 2" have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from "Blade Runner 2049" or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in "Stranger Things."

The "Blade Runner 2049" experience happens inside a replicated set from the film. Guests sit in theater-style chairs that move and shake as a Spinner ship "flies" through the city. For "Stranger Things," guests stand and move through Will's house, following lights and the sound of his voice.

Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

