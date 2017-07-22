Eagle Herald











Harrison Ford delights Comic-Con with gruff charm

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Harrison Ford is still Harrison Ford, gruff charm and all. The actor delighted and toyed with excited audiences at Comic-Con on Saturday in promotion of "Blade Runner 2049." Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard in the film, which hits theaters in October.

Ford said he gained a greater understanding of his character in the sequel. But when asked whether or not the film answers questions about the original, Ford just paused and said that it doesn't matter what he thinks.

He closed out the panel with a laugh and a cheer.

When an audience member asked if it was Ford's life goal to reboot all of his iconic roles, Ford said, "You bet your (expletive) it is."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

