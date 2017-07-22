Eagle Herald











Jul 22, 9:06 PM EDT

'Westworld' cast talks existentialism, robots at Comic-Con

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Actress Evan Rachel Wood says "Westworld" changed her life.

She says the series about a futuristic park manned by robot hosts where humans can live out their fantasies has inspired existential questions about her own life. She also says the powerful character she plays has empowered her off-screen as well.

The cast of the celebrated HBO series appeared at Comic-Con on Saturday to talk about their roles and the forthcoming second season, expected next year.

Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said they parsed out their scripts incrementally during the first season so the actors wouldn't know too much about the story line or their characters' trajectories. Joy said she has been inspired by literature in creating the "Westworld" story. Nolan said he's been inspired by video games.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

