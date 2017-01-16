Eagle Herald











Jan 16, 3:18 PM EST

NYPD arrests 2nd man in connection to fatal concert shooting


NEW YORK (AP) -- Police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting at a popular Manhattan concert venue.

Authorities say 31-year-old Daryl Campbell, of Brooklyn, was arrested Monday on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

The May 25 shooting at Irving Plaza occurred just before the rapper T.I. was to perform.

A bodyguard of rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave, was fatally wounded. Three other people, including Collins, were wounded.

Collins also was charged in the case, and was freed on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to an attempted murder charge.

Collins' attorney says Collins didn't shoot his bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter.

Then, while sitting in his car Dec. 25 at a Brooklyn intersection, Collins was shot in the arm and a bullet grazed his head.

