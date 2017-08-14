NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump's media loyalists constructed an anti-police, anti-media narrative to defend the president following criticism of his initial response to weekend violence in Charlottesville, at least until forced into a quick pivot Monday.

Trump's weekend statement blaming "all sides" for confrontations at a white nationalist rally provoked the raised-volume media response common since he's become president. In today's divided media, accounts of what is going on depend on who's doing the accounting.

Attacking the "mainstream media" isn't unusual for Trump supporters. Questioning law enforcement is, and some conservative web sites suggested the police did little to prevent confrontations that gave the impression of mayhem.

Following Trump's statement on Monday, Fox News Channel's Harris Faulkner said that if nothing will quiet Trump's critics, then "they're not on our sides as Americans."