|
House Majority White shot at congressional baseball practice
WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.
Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as "a hip wound."
Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|