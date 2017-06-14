WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

9:41 a.m.

US Capitol Police say they have 'robust police presence' around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

In a statement, the Capitol Police say, "Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex."

The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, "The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel."

The Capitol Police say they are "investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds."

9:30 a.m.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.

In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

Williams said the gunman has been detained.

Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

---

9:20 a.m.

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had "a rifle of some sort" and "a lot of ammo."

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member.

---

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was "badly injured" in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will "fully recover."

The president tweeted Wednesday, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover."

He adds, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

---

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that "the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely."

Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

Trump says, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

---

8:15 a.m.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

---

This story has been corrected to delete reference to law enforcement person wounded; there is not a report of that at this time.