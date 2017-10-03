WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on a House bill outlawing most late-term abortions (all times EDT):

6:05 p.m.

Republicans have pushed a bill through the House outlawing most late-term abortions.

A Republican president is waiting in the White House to sign the bill. But the measure won't reach Donald Trump because Senate Democrats have enough votes to kill it with a filibuster - a delaying tactic that takes 60 votes to overcome.

The measure remains a top priority of anti-abortion groups. It would make it a crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks of fetal development. Women undergoing such abortions wouldn't be prosecuted.

Republicans say recent scientific developments have shown fetuses at 20 weeks can feel pain.

Democrats reject that, and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says fetuses aren't developed enough to feel pain until 24 weeks.

--

4 p.m.

Most late-term abortions would be outlawed under legislation Republicans are pushing toward House passage, a bill that won't reach an eager President Donald Trump because it faces certain defeat in the Senate.

The measure is a top priority for anti-abortion groups and a major target for abortion rights organizations. House debate came a week after the collapse of a GOP effort to repeal much of President Barack Obama's health care law. The repeal would have also have blocked federal money for Planned Parenthood.

White House officials sent lawmakers a letter saying the measure "would help to facilitate the culture of life to which our nation aspires." That praise was in contrast to the certain veto similar bills faced under Obama.