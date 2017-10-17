WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democrats and environmental groups are denouncing a Republican plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, saying it would defile a crown jewel of U.S. wilderness to promote oil exports to China and other nations.

Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts called the plan a "massive corporate handout to Big Oil" that amounted to a "polar payout."

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are pushing the drilling plan, a longtime GOP goal, as a way to help pay for proposed tax cuts. The plan is included in a GOP budget proposal.

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state called the GOP plan a "sneak attack" on the nation's wildest place. The remote refuge is home to polar bears, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife.