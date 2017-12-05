WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Congress and the budget (all times local):

10:08 a.m.

House Republican leaders are sticking to their plan for a short-term extension to keep the government open despite opposition from the hard-right Freedom Caucus.

Congress faces a Friday midnight deadline to fund government agencies or face a partial shutdown. Rep. Pete Sessions, chairman of the House Rules Committee, told reporters Tuesday that the House is moving ahead on a two-week extension to Dec. 22. This would give Republicans and Democrats time to negotiation some of the last-minute agenda items such as spending totals, money for children's health care and disaster relief.

Conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus want an extension until Dec. 30, fearing that the short-term date would give Democrats move leverage in negotiations.

The Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

--

3:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump and congressional leaders have scheduled a summit to begin sorting out their budget differences. That's from top lawmakers and the White House.

And a clash that could produce a partial government shutdown by the weekend hangs in the balance.

The meeting, set for Thursday at the White House, comes just a day before federal spending expires that's needed to keep agencies functioning beyond midnight Friday night.