Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 17, 4:38 PM EST

McConnell introduces bill to fund coal miner health plans

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China says 2,500 wartime Japanese chemical weapons destroyed

'One China principle' not negotiable, China tells Trump

Philippines protests China's weapons installation on islands

Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

China aircraft carrier capabilities tested on latest mission
Multimedia
An interactive look at the process of carbon sequestration
An interactive exploring what percentage of each state's electricity comes from coal
Multimedia
Coal Plant Construction Rising
Multimedia
Chile mine, key dates, miner profiles

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Tuesday introduced legislation to maintain health benefits for retired union coal miners whose companies have declared bankruptcy in recent years.

McConnell was among those who successfully worked last year to provide a four-month extension of benefits that protected 16,000 miners whose benefits would otherwise have been cut off on Jan. 1. Democrats made a major push as well, as the government neared a shutdown last December.

President-elect Donald Trump supports the effort to permanently address the issue, according to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who discussed the issue with Manchin last week. The problem dates to a government promise made in 1946 for lifetime health care and pension benefits for unionized miners and their families.

House Republicans have resisted the effort but Trump's support greatly increases the odds for a permanent fix for the problem. Trump rolled up huge margins in coal country, including in swing states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. He's promised to revive the industry, which has languished from competition from new domestic sources of natural gas, much of it released by a technique called fracking.

McConnell and other advocates for the industry say President Barack Obama's administration has conducted a "war on coal" with regulations such as new clean air and water standards.

In 1946, President Harry S. Truman brokered an agreement with the United Mine Workers of America to guarantee miners' lifetime health and retirement benefits, a move that averted a lengthy strike by unionized workers. The health benefits are more pressing - and less costly - than the pension promise. There's no solution in sight for the pensions shortfall.

"More than 25 coal mining companies have filed for bankruptcy" during Obama's tenure, McConnell said. "This means that there are fewer active workers available to pay into an expanding retirement pool, leaving health benefits in jeopardy for thousands of miner retirees."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.