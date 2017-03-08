Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 8, 3:17 PM EST

Senate votes to repeal Obama rule on teacher training


WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate has voted to repeal a key Obama-era regulation governing teacher training and evaluation.

Senators voted 59-40 on Wednesday in favor of rescinding regulations issued by the Department of Education in October. The bill now goes to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

The regulations stipulated that federally funded teacher preparation programs must be evaluated based on the academic outcomes of those teachers' students.

Republican senators opposed the rules, saying they represented federal overreach and that such matters should be left for states to deal with.

Senators were using an expedited process established through the Congressional Review Act, a regulation is made invalid when a simple majority of both chambers pass a joint resolution of disapproval and the president signs it.

