WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate has passed legislation increasing the user fees that drug and medical device-makers pay.

The money raised will help cover the cost of Food and Drug Administration reviews that are necessary to bring products to market.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the bill's passage means the review of medical devices and medicine won't come to a screeching halt in a few weeks.

The legislation passed 94-1.

The bill also helps an array of patients such as children with cancer and people with hearing loss.

In certain cases, drugmakers will have to study whether a cancer drug would help children. The legislation also instructs the FDA to establish a category of hearing aids sold without a prescription.

The bill now goes to the president.