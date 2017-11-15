WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee has approved bipartisan legislation that would sanction foreign governments and individuals providing financial and material support to the Islamic militant group Hamas.

The measure passed by voice vote Wednesday, setting the stage for the full House to consider the measure.

The legislation, backed by Rep. Ed Royce of California, the committee's chairman, specifically criticizes Qatar for supplying Hamas with "significant financial and military support."

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain broke ties with Qatar earlier this year over allegations the Persian Gulf country funds terrorism. President Donald Trump echoed the accusation.

The panel also approved legislation that would suspend U.S. financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority until it takes credible steps to end acts of violence against U.S. and Israeli citizens.