Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 18, 9:18 AM EDT

The Latest: Senator says Trump called him on health deal

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Multimedia
2010 health care poll
PDF copy of 13 Republican AGs threatening lawsuit
Nov. 2009 poll: Americans on health care
Health care overhaul
Efforts to stay young
Family joins in weight-loss camp experience
Alternatives for common food allergens
Wii therapy
Documents
AMA's Guidelines for Patient-Physician E-mail
Latest News
The Latest: Senator says Trump called him on health deal

Trump reverses course on emerging Senate health care deal

Senate health care deal in doubt as Trump says he's opposed

Summary of Senate bipartisan health care agreement

The Latest: Trump supports health insurers' payment deal

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and health care legislation (all times local):

9:06 a.m.

Sen. Lamar Alexander says President Donald Trump called him Wednesday morning "to be encouraging" of bipartisan efforts to come up with a plan to stabilize health insurance premiums after Trump stopped them.

Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, announced Tuesday they had reached a deal to resume federal payments to health insurers that Trump had halted. Insurers had warned that unless the money was quickly restored, premiums would go up and prompt some carriers to abandon unprofitable markets.

Trump had spoken favorably of the deal Tuesday but then later in the day reversed course.

Alexander said Wednesday that Trump "wanted to be encouraging" in the Wednesday phone call and is still reviewing the bipartisan deal. Alexander said "I think he wants to reserve his options."

Alexander predicts his deal will pass "in one form or another" by years end.

--

3:52 a.m.

A bipartisan Senate deal to curb the growth of health insurance premiums is reeling after President Donald Trump reversed course and opposed the agreement and top congressional Republicans and conservatives gave it a frosty reception.

Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, and Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington state, announced their accord Tuesday after weeks of negotiations and five days after Trump said he was halting federal subsidies to insurers.

Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.