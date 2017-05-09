WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two congressional Republicans say a memo instructing Health and Human Services employees to consult with department personnel before talking to Congress is "potentially illegal and unconstitutional."

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah said Tuesday that federal employees have a constitutional right to communicate directly with Congress.

The two lawmakers said they obtained the memo from HHS chief of staff Lance Leggitt. The memo said any contact with lawmakers or congressional staff should not occur "without prior consultation with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislation."

In a letter, the lawmakers called on Secretary Tom Price to issue new guidance to all agency personnel informing them that the agency will not retaliate against any employee exercising their right to bring problems to lawmakers' attention.