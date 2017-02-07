WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly's appearance before a congressional committee (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he's not sure if any foreigners who intend to do harm in the U.S. have been allowed into the United States since a federal judge blocked the government from carrying out President Donald Trump's travel and immigration ban.

Kelly says federal authorities won't know for sure "until the boom."

"We won't know until then," Kelly says, referring to a possible attack.

Kelly was addressing questions Tuesday from Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Thompson was asking about Trump's tweet that "many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country." The president, in another tweet, said people "were pouring in."

---

10:50 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he wishes that the rollout of President Donald Trump's travel ban had been delayed until he had a chance to prepare lawmakers for what was coming.

Kelly's comment was the most direct acknowledgment by a high-level administration official that the rollout of Trump's executive order had been mishandled.

Kelly was speaking Tuesday at a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing examining the order, which temporarily stopped entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and also temporarily bars the admission of refugees. A court has blocked the order, but the administration is appealing.

Kelly defended the order saying it will enhance public safety "for all our citizens." Kelly said he believes it is constitutional and that Trump's review of immigration policies is necessary.

---

3:35 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is heading to Capitol Hill for his first public appearance before lawmakers who are sure to press him for details about the Trump administration's contentious rollout of a travel and refugee ban.

He will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee.

Kelly has said the ban was intended to keep the country safe while the administration reviews how some visitors, refugees and would-be immigrants are screened before they are allowed into the United States. The travel ban has been on hold since a federal judge in Washington state temporarily barred the government from enforcing it. The administration is appealing the order.

The retired Marine general is also likely to get questions about President Donald Trump's proposed border wall and immigration enforcement plans.