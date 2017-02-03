WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. Capitol Police say they are investigating House technology workers and have urged congressional offices to update their computer security settings.

Police say no members of Congress are under investigation and no arrests have been made. They are providing no additional information.

Two people familiar with the probe say five staffers are involved. One says it involves possible overbilling of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and says around 14 offices have been asked to change their computer security information.

This person says the suspects had access to the House computer network but says there's no evidence of hacking.

The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal information about the investigation.

The investigation was first reported by BuzzFeed News.