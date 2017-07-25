Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 25, 3:03 PM EDT

Top GOP lawmaker calls for faster action to counter NKorea

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
South Korea shifts gears, aims at more labor-friendly growth

64 years after Korean War, North still digging up bombs

AP Explains: What's behind N. Korean silence to talks offer

Seoul calls for Pyongyang to respond to overture for talks

Less than 1 aircraft carrier? The cost of N. Korea's nukes
interactive
Timeline of clashes

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A senior House Republican is calling North Korea's first test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile an "alarming development."

In a statement Tuesday, Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas says Congress and the Trump administration need "to take forceful, swift steps to see that the U.S. and our allies are protected."

Thornberry is chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. He says he's grown increasingly concerned that North Korea is acting with a greater sense of urgency than the United States is.

His remarks came after he and other lawmakers received a classified briefing on the pace of North Korea's ICBM development. Pyongyang conducted on July 4 an unprecedented test of a missile capable of hitting the U.S.

Thornberry is pushing for a $2.5 billion increase to the Pentagon's missile defense budget.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.