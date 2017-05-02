WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on a House hearing on customer service at U.S. airlines (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

The chairman of the House Transportation committee says a hearing Tuesday on airline customer service "won't be pleasant" for United Airlines and other carriers.

But Rep. Bill of Shuster of Pennsylvania says the hearing is needed to help ensure that hundreds of millions of air travelers are treated fairly.

Shuster said "something is broken" with U.S. airlines and "the obvious divide between passengers and the airlines needs to be addressed."

Shuster said Tuesday's hearing offers U.S. airlines a chance to say what they are doing to improve customer service and ensure that an incident like the one last month in which a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight is never repeated.

10 a.m.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz again is apologizing for the forcible removal of a passenger last month from a United flight. Munoz tells Congress that Dr. David Dao, a passenger on a United flight, was treated "in a way that no customer - no individual - should ever be treated."

Munoz apologized to Dao and other pasengers on the April 9 flight "for the terrible experience you had."

Munoz said he also is personally sorry for his immediate response to the incident, which he said "failed to communicate my concern and the devotion I have to our customers and to this company."

He vowed to do better and work to restore the trust of United passengers.

The House Transportation Committee is conducting an oversight hearing on the United incident and other passenger serviced issues with air travel.

4 a.m.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will be the star witness as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved.

The hearing by the House Transportation Committee comes amid worldwide outrage sparked when a passenger was dragged off a United flight after refusing to give up his seat to a crew member. The April 9 incident ignited a debate about poor service and a lack of customer-friendly policies on U.S. airlines.

Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster said lawmakers want answers about customer-service policies and what is being done to improve service for the flying public.

United moved to head off criticism last week by reaching a settlement with passenger David Dao and issuing new policies designed to prevent customer-service failures.