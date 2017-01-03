|
A look at changes to House rules
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House has established new rules for the 115th Congress. Republicans jettisoned at the last minute a provocative proposal to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics after criticism. Changes in the rules package passed Tuesday include:
-Allowing Republican leaders to fine members who use electronic devices to take pictures or video from the House floor. The proposal comes six months after Democrats live-streamed a sit-in on the House floor for 26 hours to call attention to their demand for votes on gun control. Democrats never got a vote.
-Clarifying that a member will be referred to the Ethics Committee for disorderly conduct on the House floor during legislative proceedings, such as blocking access to microphones or the dais.
- Making it easier to sell or give away federal land by tweaking budget language to say that any such land conveyances don't have significant costs to the federal government.
-Making more House documents electronically accessible.
-Making it easier legislatively to reduce spending some in appropriations bills.
-Continuing a prohibition on lobbyists in private House gyms, even if they are former members.
