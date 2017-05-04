Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 4, 4:25 PM EDT

FBI, NSA directors in closed session with House intel panel

By DEB RIECHMANN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The directors of the FBI and National Security Agency have met for more than two hours behind closed doors with members of a House committee investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election.

James Comey and Mike Rogers answered questions Thursday afternoon in a classified session of the House intelligence committee.

In late March, Comey testified in an open session with lawmakers, and publicly confirmed for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Comey says the probe is part of the FBI's counter-intelligence mission.

He says the investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between Russia's efforts and the campaign.

