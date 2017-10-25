WASHINGTON (AP) -- Right meets left, and maybe they'll find room in the center?

The North Carolina congressman who heads the House Freedom Caucus popped in to talk taxes with the Senate's Democratic leader on Wednesday morning.

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows requested the meeting after New York Sen. Chuck Schumer scolded Meadows' group for backing a Senate budget plan that adds to the deficit even as they otherwise "rhapsodize fiscal responsibility."

Meadows said after Wednesday's meeting: "I thought that it was important that we have a real discussion." And he said, "actually, we had a good discussion about tax reform."

Schumer was asked if there might be an opportunity for common ground. His reply: "No comments. What do you think?"

Meadows had a brighter outlook. "Cutting corporate loopholes is certainly a common ground," he said.