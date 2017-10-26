WASHINGTON (AP) -- A bloc of GOP House lawmakers from high-tax states mustered a show of force that nearly sank the Republican budget setting up a major overhaul of the tax system.

The rebellious lawmakers oppose the targeting of a prized deduction in the tax plan pushed by President Donald Trump and Republican leaders. They insist the elimination of the federal deduction for state and local taxes would hurt their constituents and subject them to being taxed twice.

The razor-thin 216-212 vote in the House for the budget allows Republicans to begin work on a follow-up $1.5 trillion tax cut.

Among the 20 Republicans who bucked their party in opposing the budget measure were 11 lawmakers from New York and New Jersey.