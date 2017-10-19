Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 19, 10:21 AM EDT

GOP US Rep. Tiberi to resign by January, lead business group

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A senior Republican congressman from Ohio is resigning his seat to take the helm of a business policy group back home.

In an announcement Thursday, U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) says he has not decided on an exact departure date, but it will be sometime before his current term ends Jan. 31.

The 54-year-old Tiberi has held the central Ohio seat since 2001.

He's been tapped to succeed the retiring president of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

The 25-year-old organization conducts research and drives debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio.

Tiberi's announcement comes amid a spate of congressional resignations by Republicans. His mother also died recently, leaving behind his widowed father.

