Jan 23, 5:37 PM EST

17 state attorneys general ask to defend CFPB; cite Trump

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Attorneys general from 17 states are seeking to defend the U.S. consumer watchdog agency in court amid speculation that President Donald Trump may fire its director.

The attorneys general said in a court filing Monday they have "a vital interest in defending an independent and effective" Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

They said it's urgent for them to intervene in the case because Trump as a candidate expressed opposition to the 2010 law that tightened regulation of the financial industry and created the CFPB.

A federal appeals court ruled in October that the agency's structure violates the Constitution's separation of powers by limiting the president's ability to remove the agency's director.

