Eagle Herald











May 16, 6:04 PM EDT

Trump adviser responds to claim she's in it 'for the money'


NEW YORK (AP) -- President Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway says statements made by MSNBC hosts that she was only working for Trump for the hefty paycheck are untrue.

"Morning Joe" show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Conway told them she secretly disliked working for Trump and was only "doing it for the money."

On Monday's show, Brzezinski said Conway would shill for Trump and then turn her back on him off the air, saying she needed to "take a shower" because she disliked Trump so much.

Taking to Twitter, Conway called the claim "absurd," adding that she walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars and "would do it again" to be in the White House.

In February, Scarborough and Brzezinski announced they would no longer welcome Conway on "Morning Joe," stating she's "not credible anymore."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.