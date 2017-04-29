Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 29, 2:35 AM EDT

Correspondents' dinner lacks glitter without Trump

By JOCELYN NOVECK
AP National Writer

The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place without its traditional star.

This year the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has decided to stay away from an event in which he would be a prime target of biting humor.

That's dulled the glitter emanating from celebrities who usually come to the Saturday night dinner as guests of media outlets. Absent a busload of big names, the event is focusing on the First Amendment and the crucial role of the press in a democracy.

There will be, as usual, a comedian emceeing the event, which will air on C-SPAN: Hasan Minhaj, of "The Daily Show."

A president hasn't declined to attend since Ronald Reagan in 1981, though he was recovering from an assassination attempt.

