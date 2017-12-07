WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen. Tom Cotton says no one should be subjected to "trial by newspaper" on sexual harassment accusations like those against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore or President Donald Trump.

The Arkansas Republican says in an Associated Press interview that such allegations should be decided on their merits.

Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct from decades ago when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

More than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct, and his voice was recorded by "Access Hollywood" boasting of touching women without their consent. Both men deny the accusations.

Cotton says that in Alabama's election Tuesday, voters "are going to make that decision, just like the people of this country made their decision last year on Donald Trump."