Eagle Herald











Mar 31, 9:51 AM EDT

Crayola boots dandelion for bluish crayon yet to be named


EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.

Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it's replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."

The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.

It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it's swapped out a color in its box of 24.

Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.