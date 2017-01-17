Eagle Herald











Jan 17, 12:03 PM EST

Patricia Cornwell settles lawsuit against financial advisers

AP Photo
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Document
FBI Preliminary Crime Report, Jan.-June 2005

BOSTON (AP) -- Patricia Cornwell has settled a lawsuit against her former business managers, avoiding a second trial for a case that dates to 2009.

The author had claimed the New York accounting firm Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP was negligent in handling her finances and cost her millions in losses or unaccounted-for revenue. A federal jury awarded the author $51 million in 2013, but a judge reversed the decision.

An appeals court last year granted Cornwell a new trial. The case was dismissed Tuesday after the sides reached a settlement.

Cornwell is best known for her series of novels featuring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta.

She declined to comment through a spokeswoman and didn't detail the settlement. An Anchin spokesman could not immediately be reached.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.