SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -- Winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
Film: "The Shape of Water"
Actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Young actor:/actress: Brooklyn Prince, "The Florida Project"
Acting ensemble: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Original screenplay: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Adapted screenplay: James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"
Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"
Production design: "The Shape of Water"
Editing: (tie) "Baby Driver" and "Dunkirk"
Costume design: "Phantom Thread"
Hair and makeup: "Darkest Hour"
Visual effects: "War for the Planet of the Apes"
Animated feature: "Coco"
Action movie: "Wonder Woman"
Comedy: "The Big Sick"
Actor, comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Actress, comedy: Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
Sci-fi or horror: "Get Out"
Foreign language: "In the Fade"
Song: "Remember Me," from "Coco"
Score: Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water"
Drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale"
Actor, drama series: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Actress, drama series: Elizabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Supporting actor, drama series: David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
Supporting actress, drama series: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Comedy series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Actor, comedy series: Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Supporting actor, comedy series: Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals"
Supporting actress, comedy series: Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"
Limited series: "Big Little Lies"
TV movie: "The Wizard of Lies"
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Actress in a TV movie or limited series: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"
Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Talk show: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Animated series: "Rick and Morty"
Unstructured reality series: "Born This Way"
Structured reality series: "Shark Tank"
Competition series: "The Voice"
Reality show host: RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"