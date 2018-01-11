Eagle Herald











Jan 11, 10:38 PM EST

Winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Critics
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Actresses, shows about women win big at Critics' Choice

Winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Patricia Hearst pic based on Toobin book canceled

James Franco an early winner at Critics' Choice Awards

Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele among Directors Guild nominees
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -- Winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: "The Shape of Water"

Actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Young actor:/actress: Brooklyn Prince, "The Florida Project"

Acting ensemble: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Original screenplay: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Adapted screenplay: James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"

Production design: "The Shape of Water"

Editing: (tie) "Baby Driver" and "Dunkirk"

Costume design: "Phantom Thread"

Hair and makeup: "Darkest Hour"

Visual effects: "War for the Planet of the Apes"

Animated feature: "Coco"

Action movie: "Wonder Woman"

Comedy: "The Big Sick"

Actor, comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Actress, comedy: Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Sci-fi or horror: "Get Out"

Foreign language: "In the Fade"

Song: "Remember Me," from "Coco"

Score: Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water"

Drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale"

Actor, drama series: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Actress, drama series: Elizabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting actor, drama series: David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Supporting actress, drama series: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Comedy series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor, comedy series: Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting actor, comedy series: Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"

Limited series: "Big Little Lies"

TV movie: "The Wizard of Lies"

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Talk show: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Animated series: "Rick and Morty"

Unstructured reality series: "Born This Way"

Structured reality series: "Shark Tank"

Competition series: "The Voice"

Reality show host: RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.