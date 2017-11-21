Eagle Herald











Texas curator resigns, cites 'inappropriate behavior' claims


DALLAS (AP) -- A curator at the Dallas Museum of Art has resigned, saying he was aware of allegations against him regarding "inappropriate behavior."

Gavin Delahunty had been the museum's senior curator of contemporary art since 2014. He issued a statement Saturday announcing his immediate resignation.

He didn't elaborate on the alleged behavior that prompted his departure and said he didn't want the allegations to be a distraction to the museum. But he offered his "deepest apologies to those who have been affected by my behavior."

The museum said it couldn't disclose information regarding personnel matters.

Delahunty came to Dallas from Tate Liverpool in England, where he was head of exhibitions and displays. While in Dallas, Delahunty curated a noted exhibit of works by Jackson Pollock.

