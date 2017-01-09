Eagle Herald











Jan 9, 1:01 PM EST

AP FACT CHECK: President Obama didn't pardon rapper C-Murder


Latest News
Obama rejects Israeli criticism of UN settlements vote

Obama to take 1 last flight on Air Force 1 as ex-president

AP FACT CHECK: President Obama didn't pardon rapper C-Murder

Obama presses Trump not to back away from clean energy

How the AP-NORC poll on Barack Obama's legacy was conducted
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A story shared on social media that claims President Barack Obama pardoned rapper C-Murder is false.

The story shared on gummypost.com claimed Obama issued a pardon for Corey Miller, the rapper's real name, on Dec. 7. It also quoted lyrics from "Dear Supreme Court/Under Pressure," a song in which Miller pleads for the Supreme Court to release him.

The rapper was convicted of murder in a 2002 slaying in Louisiana. Obama could not have pardoned Miller even if he wanted to because Miller was convicted of a state crime. Under the Constitution, a president may only pardon or commute sentences for federal crimes.

Also, the U.S. Department of Justice maintains online lists of pardons and commutations issued by Obama and those lists show no such actions were taken Dec. 7. Miller's name does not appear on the lists under any other date.

A Louisiana judge sentenced Miller to life in prison in 2009 after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a Harvey nightclub.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.