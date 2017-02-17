Eagle Herald











Feb 17, 8:21 AM EST

'Dance Moms' star gets OK to travel before sentencing


PITTSBURGH (AP) -- "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been allowed to travel overseas while awaiting sentencing in her bankruptcy fraud case.

Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania objected to Miller's trip because of the chance she won't return before her next sentencing hearing on Feb. 24.

Miller says her livelihood depends on traveling. The Los Angeles resident who was previously from Penn Hills went to England to film a movie.

Prosecutors say Miller was dishonest and only fessed up to her real income after a bankruptcy judge saw her on TV in 2012 and figured she had to be lying. They're seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller's attorneys say their client simply got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always intended to repay her debts. They're seeking probation.

