Eagle Herald











Apr 29, 12:59 PM EDT

Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey


ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports the Asbury Park City Council honored the actor Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as "Danny DeVito Day" in his hometown.

The honor was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

DeVito starred in the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Twins" and "Batman Returns." He starred in the hit comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The 73-year-old was born in Neptune Township and raised in Asbury Park.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying: "Danny has never forgotten where he came from."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.