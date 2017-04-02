Eagle Herald











Apr 2, 1:23 PM EDT

Venue owned by Hall & Oates star sues over occupancy clash


POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) -- A concert venue owned by recording star Daryl Hall is suing a New York town, saying that measures taken to reduce the occupancy of the site would force the business to close.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports (http://pojonews.co/2oq6kFz) the dispute comes amid negotiations to build an outdoor stage at Daryl's House, a venue owned by the Hall & Oates musician.

A lawsuit filed in March seeks to prevent the town of Pawling from lowering the venue's maximum occupancy from 318 standees to 198.

The lawsuit comes in response to notice given in early March that says the venue's headcount was over capacity.

"Live From Daryl's House" is a music program that films at the Hudson Valley venue. Performers last year included Kenny Loggins, Wyclef Jean, Cheap Trick and Elle King.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.