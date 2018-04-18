Eagle Herald











Apr 18, 9:15 PM EDT

David Copperfield testifies in Las Vegas tourist injury case

AP Photo
AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- David Copperfield told a Nevada jury it would be his fault if an audience participant got hurt because of something he did wrong during an illusion.

But the magician didn't acknowledge responsibility for a British tourist's injury, and testified Wednesday he never even knew until he was sued a year later that the man claimed he was badly hurt while taking part in a signature Copperfield illusion.

Gavin Cox's lawyer, Benedict Morelli, clashed with Copperfield about whether Copperfield noticed what Morelli called "construction dust" in an MGM Grand resort alley near where Cox fell.

Cox claims negligence led to his fall while he and about a dozen other audience members who seemed to have vanished onstage were hustled outdoors and back indoors to reappear in the theater.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.