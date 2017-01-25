Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 25, 8:20 AM EST

Police: Protesters climb crane at DC construction site


Interactive
Deadly Crane Collapse is Second in 2 1/2 Months in NYC

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.