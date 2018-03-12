AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The Latest on deadly package bombings in Austin, Texas (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Police are responding to another explosion in Austin that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that an explosion Monday in southeast Austin injured a woman in her 70s, who has been hospitalized. A second woman from that address has been hospitalized with an unrelated medical issue.

Authorities have not said whether the most recent explosion was caused by a package bomb like the one that exploded earlier Monday.

Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that investigators believe the deadly blast Monday is linked to a March 2 package bomb that killed a 39-year-old man in another part of the city.

---

11:35 a.m.

Police say their investigation of deadly package bombings at two Austin homes will try to determine if a hate crime was involved because the victims in both cases were black.

Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday that investigators hope to collect surveillance video from nearby homes to identify a suspect.

He says there's currently no other evidence indicating a hate crime beyond the victims' race.

He says the package that exploded Monday and the one that detonated on March 2 had been left on the front doorsteps and were not delivered by a mail service.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Monday's explosion and a woman injured. Authorities said earlier that the woman's injuries were life-threatening, but Manley says she'll survive.

A 39-year-old man was killed in the March 2 attack.

---

11 a.m.

Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month because they were both left on the front doorstep and not delivered by a mail service.

Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that the U.S. Postal Service does not have a record of delivering a package to the Austin home where the explosion occurred Monday.

He says that package was brought into the kitchen where it detonated, killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring the woman.

The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.

---

9:30 a.m.

A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas' capital city.

The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman is in her 40s, but they haven't released any other information.

Authorities are investigating whether the explosion is linked to a similar blast on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.

Police are investigating that incident as a suspicious death. Investigators haven't released information about the device or possible suspects.

The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.